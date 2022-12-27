Wajackoyah Asks President Ruto to Legalize Bhang

Roots Party leader Professor George Wajackoyah has urged President William Ruto to look into the bhang business with the aim of finding out its profits and how the proceeds can be used to boost the economy.

Speaking on Monday December 26 the controversial politician said that the use of bhang should be legalized for commercial, industrial and medicinal purposes.

Wajackoyah went on to say that the proceeds of bhang can be pumped back into the National Treasury’s coffers and grow the Kenyan economy.

“ I would like to ask President Ruto to look at these words…or let us sit down as leaders of this country and discuss to bring our cannabis to Bunyore and Nyamira. Cannabis is what will save even these talented young,” he said.

“I still stand by that plan, if Ruto listens to me, I will listen… if he doesn’t want to, that’s fine. But cannabis must be planted and Bunyore will be the land of cannabis. For commercialization, industrialization and medicinal use… smoking is nothing, it is smoked even today.” he added.

The former Presidential candidate further stated that snake farming should be explored for the benefit of Kenyans.

He cited Baringo county where the local government has began plans on farming snakes and selling venom.

“I spoke to the governor of Baringo the other day and he told me that there are many snakes in Baringo and they have started breeding snakes. Nowadays, if you want to breed snakes, there is a license from KWS… I was thinking that there was no law, there is,”

“If you have a snake, please keep it… the thing we don’t have is the progression of producing venom. One gram of venom is USD 6,000…snake skin goes to Italy and Turkey to make shoes and jackets…snake meat we will give to Chinese because this debt has increased.” Wajackoyah stated.

