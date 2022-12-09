Connect with us

News

Wajackoyah Demands the Official Opposition Leader’s Office to be Split into Two

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has demanded that the proposed plan to create the office of the opposition leader be split into two.

Speaking on Thursday, December 8, at his Karen residence, the controversial politician said that the Azimio leader Raila Odinga should be known as the chief opposition leader while he will be just an opposition leader without the “chief” title.

He argued that the establishment of an official office for the leader of the opposition is a positive step and that it should be funded if the official opposition leader, in this case, the former premier, receives nearly as many votes as the President.

“The intention to have the office of the Official opposition is a welcome move but it should be split into two to allow Raila be the chief Opposition leader while I become another opposition leader,” said Prof Wajackoyah.

According to some yet-to-be-released Bill proposals, the leader of the official opposition will be able to identify and appoint “such staff as shall be necessary for the execution of the said office, whose remuneration, benefits, and allowances shall be drawn from the Exchequer subject to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.”

It also seeks to amend Article 260 of the Constitution to include the office of the opposition leader as a “state office.”

The Azimio team proposes that the office, which will be funded by the Exchequer, will have “all such powers and discretion necessary to solicit and mobilize for funding from all sources, including donor funding, to supplement its budgetary allocations to finance its various activities.”

Some Azimio politicians and political commentators have however poked holes into the proposed plan with some arguing that its unconstitutional while others seeing is a plan to tame the former prime minister ahead of 2027.

Also Read: ODM MP Reveals What Kenya Kwanza Might Achieve From Bill Seeking to Create the Office of the Opposition Leader

