Wajackoyah Vows To Defend Raila From Kenya Kwanza Attacks

Wajackoyah

Photo of Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah. Image Courtesy.

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has vowed to deal with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s detractors.

Speaking on Monday December 26 Wajackoyah stated that the former Prime Minister has made many sacrifices for democracy and good governance in the country, and that it is therefore disrespectful for those who have never participated in the fight for democracy to insult him.

He added that as a lieutenant and foot soldier of Raila, he is prepared to engage anyone who disparages or defames him.

“I will never tire of fighting and defending Raila because he is the reason I am alive today. ” 

“Even if I ran for president, he (Raila) never said anything negative about me because he knows the political games we were playing, ” Wajackoyah said.

wajackoya on ruto

wajackoya and ruto

The renowned lawyer urged President William Ruto to rein in his DP, Rigathi Gachagua, whose actions he claims will bring down the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I urge all members of the National Assembly to watch Gachagua. He is failing President William Ruto, and his words may bring this country to its knees. The DP is bringing Kikuyu politics and tribalism to Nairobi County.  If he does not shut up, he will be forced to do so. Ruto is not Raila’s age mate, so we will not allow his DP to continue attacking Raila. ” He stated.

“Don’t consider me a fool. ” Raila and I had a plan, which is why I ran for president and campaigned across the country for the highest office, ” he added.

Also Read: "Men Will Grow Breasts, Women Beards" Wajackoyah Warns Gov't Against GMOs

