Wajackoyah’s Request to Ruto Over Police Uniforms

Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah has urged President William Ruto to look into the police uniforms.

Speaking on Monday January 16, at the Mumias Cultural Centre in Mumias Town, Wajackoyah asked the Head of State to allow Muslim ladies to wear hijabs.

“I want all Muslim ladies who are police officers to be allowed to cover their heads with hijabs. The Officer’s cap should be on top of the hijab. I want Muslims to be represented everywhere,” he pleaded.

He went on to say that forcing Muslim women to live like any other ordinary Kenyan woman is disrespectful.

“I don’t want to see Muslim ladies wearing (uniforms) just like any other police officer,” Wajackoyah added.

Additionally, the former presidential candidate requested that Fridays be declared a holiday in honor of Islam.

He argued that it was unfair that Muslims did not have a day designated for worship like members of other faiths.

“I want the government to make Friday a holiday for the Muslims. Seventh-Day Adventists have Saturdays and Christians have Sundays but Muslims have no day,” he lamented.

Wajackoyah’s request came after Ruto emphasized that the government had an obligation to supply the cops with the necessary uniforms and ensure that none of them were asked to purchase uniforms with their own money.

While witnessing a pass-out parade of police constables at Kiganjo Training College on Tuesday January 10, Ruto expressed his displeasure with the scenario in which officers were compelled to pay for uniforms out of their own pockets and, in some cases, forced to utilize subpar quality.

“Mr. IG as we expect these great officers to perform their part of the bargain, I expect that we honor our part even as we wait for the recommendations of the police task force, that these police officers who leave here today each officer will the requisite uniform,” Ruto stated.

He added, “It is my expectation that these officers will be given a uniform by the government of Kenya. I expect that the uniform that these men and women will be given will be of the quality that meets the standard for our police men and women who perform a distinguished security function in the republic of Kenya.”

Also Read: Mbadi Explains Why ODM MPs Refused To Meet President Ruto in Nairobi Before His Nyanza Tour