Wanted Gang Member Behind Death Of Police Officer Arrested

Police officers in Siaya have arrested Hastings Omondi Odipo aka Martin aka Umar, a wanted criminal gang member who has been on the run.

According to the National Police Service (NPS) Omondi was arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.

The 25-year-old is linked to an incident, where a police officer was stabbed to death and robbed off his rifle and that of a colleague as they escorted examination papers to Mahero Secondary School in Alego Usonga Sub-County in Siaya County on 20th November 2023.

“The National Police Service appreciates the swift action by members of the public that led to the arrest of the culprit, Hasting Omondi in Usenge Village within Bondo area of Siaya County, where he was hiding after committing the crime,” NPS stated.

The suspect is held at Lwala Kotieno Police Station where several charges will be preferred against him.

Omondi hails from a humble background in Kadenge area and worked as a fisherman at Nina Beach near Lake Victoria before joining a criminal gang, which was terrorizing locals in western and Nyanza regions.

Earlier, the police had published names and photos of Omondi and his associates including Edwin Omondi alias Rashid, Simon Ochieng Ouma alias Ali Baba, Salim Jackoyo, and Edward Wanyama Mukanga alias Abu Naiyah on the media asking members of the public for information on their whereabouts.

The National Police Service urged the rest of the gang members to surrender to the nearest police stations.

At the same time members of the public can share any information on other wanted persons to the nearest Police station.

