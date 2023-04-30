Connect with us

‘Watu wamekufa wengi sana kwa hiyo kanisa’ Mortuary boss claims pastor Ezekiel gave them several bodies

Milele Funeral Home’s CEO, Johnson Amani Kea, has responded to Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s controversial claims against the mortuary.

In a viral video, the pastor claimed that his prayers caused the mortuary to shut down. He alleged that Milele Funeral Home was a black spot, and it operates independently without a hospital or a dispensary.

The preacher is now in police custody.

However, in an interview with Chadi TV, Amani dismissed Ezekiel’s claims that their mortuary’s gate is a black spot.

The CEO revealed that they intend to expand and have a serious health facility in the complex. He admitted that the pastor’s New Life Prayer Center and Church has been feeding them with dead bodies.

“If I give you the total number of dead bodies we receive from the pastor’s church, you will be shocked. People are dying in that church, and they bring them to Milele Funeral Home, and we just accept,” he said.

This controversy has attracted the attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). On April 27, the detectives started investigating Milele Funeral Home, which is near Ezekiel’s church, to establish any links to mysterious deaths recorded in Kilifi.

They interrogated the management on alleged cultic activities.

