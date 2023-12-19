We Apologize To Rwanda – Raila Speaks On CS Murkomen’s Diplomatic Gaffe

Azimio la Umoja leader has condemned Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s remarks that Rwanda is an autocracy where “whatever the President says is the law.”

In a statement on Tuesday December 19, Raila termed the remarks unfortunate and undiplomatic.

“Yesterday, we opened another war with Rwanda through a cabinet secretary using intemperate and undiplomatic language against this friendly neighboring member of the East African Community. Statecraft and diplomacy require a different and more sophisticated etiquette beyond expensive watches, suits and walking sticks,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister also took issue with Murkomen’s comments that Rwanda is a small country that only compares to Kajiado County in Kenya hence the high infrastructural development in Kigali.

“Rwanda is the size of Switzerland and is actually bigger than Singapore. It is not the size that makes nations but the vision and leadership. To our Rwandese brothers and sisters, we apologize on the sins of a regime intoxicated by power and corruption,” he added.

Murkomen on Monday night during an interview with Citizen TV said Kenya cannot compare to Rwanda in terms of development since it is democratic while Rwanda is an autocracy.

“Rwanda is not like Kenya. Like the president said yesterday we must live with certain expectations that come with democracy. Rwanda is an autocracy and there whatever the President says is the law,” he said.

The Transport CS further indicated that the East African nation has a small geographical size thus making it easy to implement development agenda.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei earlier said each country within the East African Community (EAC) has a unique democratic practice suited to its context.

“Each country within the EAC has a unique democratic praxis suited to their contexts. We celebrate this diversity of expressions and institutional arrangements,” the Foreign Affairs PS stated.

Korir went on to say Rwanda is a brotherly nation and President Paul Kagame is an iconic leader whose style of leadership is admired by many.

“Rwanda is a key brotherly Nation and the Head of State of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame, is an iconic leader whose bold leadership is admired at home and abroad,” he added.

Also Read: CS Murkomen Under Fire After Committing Diplomatic Blunder On Live TV