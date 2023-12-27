Connect with us

We Have Covered At Least 70% of the War Against the Bandits- Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now says the incidents of banditry and its debilitating effects on the people of the Northern Rift Valley Region have been contained 70%.

Kindiki was Speaking on Tuesday December 26 while inspecting progress on establishment of new security facilities and sharing a Boxing Day meal with officers serving in the frontline at Karanga Joto, at the border of Baringo North and Tiaty Sub-Counties in Baringo County.

The Interior CS also distributed Christmas season celebrations food items for Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Rapid Deployment Unit(RDU) camps in Ngaratuko, Kagir, and Loruk and for Loruk Police Station, Yatya Police Post and local National Police Reservists (NPRs).

“We have covered at least 70% in this war and the remaining 30% in a few parts of Samburu East, Samburu West, Isiolo County, and Turkana County, we are closing in on the criminals hiding there and orchestrating attacks in isolated areas.

“2024 will be the year of sustaining and upscaling the war on banditry. We will build on the successes and gains of 2023,” Kindiki stated.

CS Kindiki was in the company of Regional, County and Subcounty heads of security agencies and Unit Field Commanders.

He also observed that the Government aims at eradicating the menace of banditry and destroying its political, cultural and commercial networks.

“The suppression of bandit terror will give way to opening up of the region through social amenities, economic infrastructure and durable peace building programs spearheaded by the Government but involving non-governmental stakeholders,” he added.

To strengthen Kenya’s security capacity, CS Kithure revealed that the government will spend at least Ksh.7 billion per year to modernise security officers’ equipment.

