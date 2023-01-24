We Will Start Impeaching People – Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has Demanded for the release of NG-CDF funds to constituencies.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, January 24, Babu asked the government to release Ksh 100 million to each constituency.

“Unless we get KES 100M per constituency, we’re not going to participate in any parliamentary business going forward. We’re not going to leave Mombasa without the money in our accounts,” said an MP in the week-long induction.

“Failure to get the KES 100m per constituency we’ll start impeaching people,” threatened Babu Owino.

His remarks came shortly after MPs walking out of the induction happening in Mombasa county for the second consecutive day demanding for the release of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma asked the government to let education be free if it cannot release the funds

“We have needy orphans who need urgent intervention so that they can report to school.If the government feels that NG-CDF has become expensive, then let education be free from primary, secondary through to university,” the legislator remarked.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya echoed his sentiments adding that the MPs will continue holidaying in Mombasa.

“Because fellow MPs have decided there will be no induction without NG-CDF, all we can do now is have fun in Mombasa.We cannot dare travel to our constituencies without the kitty,” the first-term MP remarked.

On Monday, Over 200 MPs were seen chanting ‘bado mapambano’ as they stormed out of the conference hall.

The week-long committees’ induction began on 23rd January in Mombasa’s Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort.

