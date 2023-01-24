Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

We Will Start Impeaching People – Babu Owino

By

Published

Babu Owino

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has Demanded for the  release of NG-CDF funds to constituencies.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, January 24, Babu asked the government to release Ksh 100 million to each constituency. 

“Unless we get KES 100M per constituency, we’re not going to participate in any parliamentary business going forward. We’re not going to leave Mombasa without the money in our accounts,” said an MP in the week-long induction.

“Failure to get the KES 100m per constituency we’ll start impeaching people,” threatened Babu Owino.

His remarks came shortly after MPs walking out of the induction happening in Mombasa county for the second consecutive day demanding for the release of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma asked the government to let education be free if it cannot release the funds 

“We have needy orphans who need urgent intervention so that they can report to school.If the government feels that NG-CDF has become expensive, then let education be free from primary, secondary through to university,” the legislator remarked.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya echoed his sentiments adding that the MPs will continue holidaying in Mombasa.

“Because fellow MPs have decided there will be no induction without NG-CDF, all we can do now is have fun in Mombasa.We cannot dare travel to our constituencies without the kitty,” the first-term MP remarked.

On Monday, Over 200 MPs were seen chanting ‘bado mapambano’ as they stormed out of the conference hall. 

The week-long committees’ induction began on 23rd January in Mombasa’s Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort.

Also Read: Good News to MPs as Goverment Disburses First batch of CDF to Constituencies

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019