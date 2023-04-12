We’ll plant trees at Uhuru’s Northlands city farm Saturday – Kioni

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has announced that there will be a tree planting exercise at Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family farm, Northlands City, in Ruiru on Saturday, April 15.

This comes after the farm was invaded by intruders on March 27, who destroyed properties, stole sheep, and set the farm on fire.

Kioni, speaking to a local media outlet, revealed that their supporters had requested to be allowed to donate sheep and goats to the Kenyattas during the tree planting exercise.

He urged others to come out, plant trees, and donate their animals as a symbol of solidarity with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While clarifying that the exercise was not intended to restore the stolen sheep or trees that were cut, Kioni emphasized that the support and solidarity from the people would show that such actions were not acceptable.

He stated, “You will be surprised by the number of people who are willing to come with goats and sheep, not that they can replace the 1,000 animals that were slaughtered but just to let people know that is not the way things are done.”

Kioni also alleged that the attack on the Kenyatta farm was orchestrated by a section of Kenya Kwanza leaders. He claimed that a meeting had taken place at a Cabinet Secretary’s residence on March 26, involving elected leaders who were responsible for the attack.

However, some of the accused leaders, including National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, denied any involvement and condemned the invasion.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stated that the police are in pursuit of at least 2,000 looters who invaded the farm. The incident has caused outrage among Kenyans, and the tree planting exercise is seen as a way to show support and stand against such unlawful actions.