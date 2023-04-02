Connect with us

News

Wetangula Issues Demands To Raila Before Talks

Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has stated that the government would only hold talks with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga if he recognizes the legitimacy of President William Ruto. 

Speaking on Saturday during interdenominational prayers in Malava, Kakamega County, Wetangula urged religious leaders to advise the ODM leader to recognize the Ruto government. 

“Everything that is meant for development by the Kenya Kwanza government will only be derailed if we follow the protests way.

“If you tune a lady and she refuses, you go with another one. Do you keep going to his house at night to throw stones at his rooftop? Wetangula posed. 

He told Raila that the only way to fix the high cost of living is by improving productivity and not by throwing stones on the streets.

Wetangula also urged the opposition chief to accept he lost the election and respect the outcome.

“My brother Musalia and I were with Raila in the 2017 elections where he lost, 2013 I was with him in Cord and he again lost, 2007 same thing, 1997 same thing surely even if one is jinxed why is it affecting Odinga only,” he said

“I want to tell my brother Raila to relax since after going to court he was told he lost the elections he said he wasn’t agreeing and promised to respect the court decision. Yet, what he is doing now is completely opposite of what he promised and the law will take its course,” he said.

Wetangula further stated that Raila is writing his final chapter of his legacy noting that its will be bad for his lineage if he is remembered as a politician who did not accept results.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Clarifies Postponing Monday Protests

