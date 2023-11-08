Wetang’ula lectures committee Chairpersons on misconduct

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday reprimanded committee chairpersons in the National Assembly over their misconduct.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Wetang’ula lamented that the absenteeism and lack of concentration of committee chairpersons was affecting the business of the House.

“We pay you allowances for chairing committees. We can’t have a situation where a matter is on the order paper, you know it’s coming because the order paper is circulated well in advance and when the matter is called… the chair is nowhere, the vice-chairs are nowhere,” Wetang’ula said.

He urged committee chairpersons to brief their assistants or delegate their duties in their absence.

The National Assembly Speaker went on to say that the behaviour of the chairmen was unfair to Kenyans who have expectations from the lawmakers and pay taxes.

For his part, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said the matter had been referred to the House Business Committee.

“This is a matter that we have even raised in the House Business Committee and even this morning in our caucus meeting it was part of the agenda… on the commitment of our chairmen and vice-chairmen,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP urged committee chairs, who are paid more than other committee members, to live up to their role and put their money where their mouth is.

Ichung’wah also urged committee members to always elect effective chairpersons who would not hinder the activities of the House.

The vocal MP also pointed out that as a House, they were already facing frustrations over the performance of other committee chairs.

