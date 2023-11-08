Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wetang’ula lectures committee Chairpersons on misconduct

By

Published

3Z59WqbbG3xwCNS4U8hwoN2jfYO7LRfRTFW4fYht

Moses Wetangula

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday reprimanded committee chairpersons in the National Assembly over their misconduct.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Wetang’ula lamented that the absenteeism and lack of concentration of committee chairpersons was affecting the business of the House.

“We pay you allowances for chairing committees. We can’t have a situation where a matter is on the order paper, you know it’s coming because the order paper is circulated well in advance and when the matter is called… the chair is nowhere, the vice-chairs are nowhere,” Wetang’ula said.

He urged committee chairpersons to brief their assistants or delegate their duties in their absence.

The National Assembly Speaker went on to say that the behaviour of the chairmen was unfair to Kenyans who have expectations from the lawmakers and pay taxes.

unnamed (1)

Kimani Ichung’wah

For his part, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said the matter had been referred to the House Business Committee.

“This is a matter that we have even raised in the House Business Committee and even this morning in our caucus meeting it was part of the agenda… on the commitment of our chairmen and vice-chairmen,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP urged committee chairs, who are paid more than other committee members, to live up to their role and put their money where their mouth is.

Ichung’wah also urged committee members to always elect effective chairpersons who would not hinder the activities of the House.

The vocal MP also pointed out that as a House, they were already facing frustrations over the performance of other committee chairs.

Also Read: Wetangula’s Brother Declares Bid For Nairobi Gubernatorial Seat in 2027

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020