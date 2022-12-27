Connect with us

News

What Former Cabinet Secretaries Have Been Doing Silently Since Leaving Office 

former uhuru cabinet

Former Cabinet Secretaries from retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government have maintained friendly ties even after leaving office.

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru in a recent interview with Citizen TV claimed that a number of Cabinet Secretaries use their spare time to strengthen family ties. 

The group hosts private parties and even convenes for exclusive events that receive little media exposure.

They gather for various business meetings and dining experiences to reminisce about their time in government.

“We spent last weekend (December 16- 18) in Naivasha, where Matiang’ i’ s son was getting married. There were quite a few of us who went, and it was a fantastic event ” Mucheru revealed On Sunday, December 25.

“It’ s good to see that we can now begin dealing with family projects, and I believe those kinds of friendships will now endure a lifetime, ” he added.

Mucheru went on to say that former CSs have their own caucus, which meets at golf courses and exclusive restaurants for games.

“Some of us have established a caucus, and we go to different golf clubs, ” Mucheru remarked.

Apart from having fun, the former Cabinet Secretaries also help one another by sharing entrepreneurial ideas and investment plans.

Their gatherings also include dining experiences and tours. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta exchanges greetings with his cabinet secretaries

The meetings, however, are characterized by strict regulations. Members attending private parties are not permitted to send media invites, as they were during their government tenure.

Photos and information of the meetings are also not made public without the approval of other CSs.

Furthermore, they rarely mention their tenure, both successes and failings.

“We don’ t dwell on the past much. We simply sit back and enjoy the tranquillity ” Mucheru revealed.

It is unclear whether other CSs reappointed by President William Ruto have joined the private parties.

Also Read: Five Most Educated Cabinet Secretaries in President Ruto’s Goverment

