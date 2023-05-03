Connect with us

News

What next for Messi After Suspension By PSG

Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina, has been given a two-week suspension by Paris Saint-Germain for traveling to Saudi Arabia this week without the club’s consent.

Following the French club’s Sunday home loss to Lorient, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes, the trip was made.

During his ban, Messi won’t practice or play for PSG.

It is understood that the 35-year-old requested authorization to travel in order to conduct business but was denied.

Messi thinks he did first have approval to visit Saudi Arabia, but that it was later revoked owing to a change in the club’s training program.

Messi, who has also received a fine from the club, represents Saudi Arabia as a tourism ambassador.

This summer marks the end of the World Cup winner’s two-year deal with PSG.

In March, Barcelona vice president Rafael Yuste alleged that Messi and the Spanish team were in communication over a visit to the Nou Camp.

Messi led PSG to the Ligue 1 championship last season with 31 goals and 34 assists in 71 appearances across all competitions.

Remaining games

With five games remaining and a five-point lead over Troyes and Ajaccio, PSG will be without him as they attempt to win their ninth league championship in 11 years.

According to Simon Stone, reporter for sports in one international media stations, PSG don’t think their acts are particularly noteworthy. In their eyes, they are effectively punishing a worker who left his assigned location on a workday and went somewhere else.

Also read Why Cristiano Ronaldo Has No Tattoos on His Body 

But they also believe it is a declaration about the club’s future, which they are convinced will center on younger players. Additionally, it supports their zero-tolerance policy regarding discipline.

Messi is no longer desired by PSG supporters. It is a given that his contract won’t be extended.

