What The Senate Said About Kawira Mwangaza’s Husband Roles In Meru County

The posts held by the Meru County First Gentleman do not exist, according to the Senate Special Committee.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who was the chair of the Committee that probed Governor Kawira, stated on Friday December 30 that the positions do not exist in the county government structure.

The Khalwale- led Committee was formed by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to investigate the impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza by County MCAs.

“Evidence presented to the Committee revealed that the posts to which the First Gentleman is alleged to have been appointed do not exist, and appointments cannot be made to nonexistent jobs in the public sector. ” the committee report said.

This indicates that the claims made by Meru MCAs against Governor Kawira Mwangaza about her husband’s appointment to public office are unfounded.

Mwangaza had appointed her husband Murega Baichu as the patron of youth in Meru and ambassador of the Meru Hustlers.

The Meru assembly members had also accused Mwangaza of egregious wrongdoing and violations of the County Government Act.

The details included the allegation that she violated the criteria for the establishment of County Public Service positions and failed to submit her husband’ s name for assembly approval prior to making the appointments.

The Senate Committee acknowledged in its report that Baichu is not on the county payroll and that his position is not a public post.

The report cited Constitutional Article 260 about the definition of a public office.

” An office in the national government, a county government, or the public service if the salaries and perks of the office are due directly from the Consolidated Fund or directly from money authorized by Parliament, ” said the committee.

Mwangaza had been ousted from the office on December 14.

Also Read: See What Kawira Mwangaza Did After Surviving Impeachment Motion