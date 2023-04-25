Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

WhatsApp users to log into single account on up to four devices

By

Published

whar
whar

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will enable users to log into a single account on up to four devices, according to Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The development, which was highly requested by users, will allow users to link their account on up to four additional devices, the same as when linking an account with WhatsApp web, tablets, and desktops. The feature will be available globally in the coming weeks.

Previously, users could not log in the same account on more than one device, but the new feature will make messaging easier, allowing users to switch between phones without signing out.

Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted. If the primary device is inactive for a long time, WhatsApp will automatically log the user out of all companion devices.

Zuckerberg made the announcement via Facebook, but did not provide further details about the new development. WhatsApp’s blog post stated that the update will enable users to enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code instead of scanning a QR code.

WhatsApp’s new feature will undoubtedly make life easier for users who have been struggling to switch between phones when using the messaging app.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019