WhatsApp users to log into single account on up to four devices

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will enable users to log into a single account on up to four devices, according to Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The development, which was highly requested by users, will allow users to link their account on up to four additional devices, the same as when linking an account with WhatsApp web, tablets, and desktops. The feature will be available globally in the coming weeks.

Previously, users could not log in the same account on more than one device, but the new feature will make messaging easier, allowing users to switch between phones without signing out.

Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted. If the primary device is inactive for a long time, WhatsApp will automatically log the user out of all companion devices.

Zuckerberg made the announcement via Facebook, but did not provide further details about the new development. WhatsApp’s blog post stated that the update will enable users to enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code instead of scanning a QR code.

WhatsApp’s new feature will undoubtedly make life easier for users who have been struggling to switch between phones when using the messaging app.