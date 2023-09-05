Connect with us

News

Why African Immigrants Should Continue Taking Covid 19 Precautions

During a recent Immigrant community business opportunities expo held in Friedley City, the African immigrant community was urged to continue taking precautions and prevent the infection and spread of Covid-19 which has recently been reported in various health facilities across Minnesota and the entire U.S and has already claimed some lives.

According to Dr. Humprey Mwangi, a community expert in communicable diseases he urged the African Immigrant community to seriously consider getting a second and third Covid-19 vaccine which has greatly reduced the infection and mortality rates drastically across the world.

Covid-19 is still a threat to the whole world and people should make sure that they take precautions to avoid getting infected.

Dr. Mwangi also urged the community to use technology or Covid-19 Apps which can be downloaded to cell phones that can warn you if you are in close range with someone who is infected and avoid getting infected.

The community was also informed that there are readily available home test kits that can help residents to know if they are infected immediately, they feel any symptoms that are severe or mild associated with Covid-19, such as

  • fever or chills.
  • cough.
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
  • fatigue.
  • muscle or body ache.
  • headache.
  • new loss of taste or smell.
  • sore throat.

The Minnesota Department of health has cautioned that there’s a rise in mortality rates with covid-19 or Sars related deaths. KDRTV News obtained the following data from their website.

Total non-laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths (death certificate) (cumulative)464

Also Read: 47 Kenyans Charged in Minneapolis Over Fraud Covid 19 Funds

