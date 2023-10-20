Connect with us

Why Angolan President Skipped Mashujaa Day Celebrations

President William Ruto’s chief guest for the Mashujaa Day celebrations President Joao Lourenco skipped the event held at Kericho green Stadium on Friday.

Speaking during the event, the Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António explained that the President had planned to attend but couldn’t due to unforeseeable reasons.

“On behalf of President Joao Lourenco, I would first like to convey his apologies he would have loved to be here but for unforeseen reasons, he couldn’t make it to Kericho. He sent you a very warm greeting thanking again for the warm reception we always have been granted whenever we come to Kenya,” said the Angolan Minister.

Tete went on to say it Kenya played a key role in Angola gaining independence as it benefited from the Mau Mau revolution.

“It is very emotional for the Angolan people to be here, especially on such a day, Heroes Day because we also have the same heroes who are not only Kenyan heroes but also African heroes and Angolan heroes. Many will remember how the struggle for independence of Angola benefited from the revolution of Maumau and others in Kenya,” he added.

Lourenço arrived in the country on Thursday evening alongside his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço. The two were received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

President Ruto also confirmed that the visiting President was in the country and would commence his official visit and discussion with the government on Saturday, October 21.

“He will be having his state visit tomorrow,” Ruto announced during Mashujaa Day.

This is the first time in recent time that a state chief guest has failed to attend a function despite being in the country.

Gachagua Clarifies Reports Of Having A Fallout With President Ruto

