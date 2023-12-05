Why Contoller Of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o Has Been Arrested

The Controller of Budget Margaret Naykang’o was on Tuesday arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Mombasa County.

Nyakang’o was arrested over conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, operating a Sacco without a Licence Contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, forgery and uttering a false document c/s 353 of the Penal Code.

According to the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Jacinta Nyamosi, Nyakang’o committed the incident back in 2016 together with 10 other individuals.

The DCI received a go-ahead to arrest Nyakango and her accomplices after the ODPP approved the charges on November 30.

“The file was again resubmitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions through a letter dated October 31, 2023, for further directions and upon perusal of the new evidence, we find that the following persons are criminally culpable,” Nyamosi said in a statement.

The arrest comes weeks after Nyakang’o while appearing before the National Dialogue Commitee (NADCO) alleged that her her salary was budgeted three times the amount she is currentyly being paid.

“I’m the only state officer in my institution, so there is nothing like confusion there, I’m all alone. I asked why the budget is showing three times what my annual salary is, and it was like that for all state officers. I have not received an explanation to date,” she stated.

Nyakang’o also recently warned that the government may soon be unable to render crucial services due to the weakening shilling against the dollar which has led to a sharp increase in public debt.

Since taking office in December 2019 , Nyakang’o has been firm in exposing various irregularities within different government organizations.

Also Read: Sakaja On The Spot As Nairobi County Officials Make Over 46 Foreign Trips in a Month