Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why DP Gachagua Has Applauded The DCI

By

Published

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praised the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for its efforts in combating transnational organized crime in the country and across the region.

Speaking on Thursday September 7, Gachagua praised the DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit, which has recently increased its efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The squad has been conducting swoops that have resulted in the seizure of drug consignments and
the arrest of key suspects.

“I’m very impressed by the work that you are doing and I will be paying a visit to the Directorate to explore ways in which the government can further support the Anti-Narcotics Unit,” said the Deputy
President.

Gachagua stated that one of the primary concerns for the talks will be how to extend the drug war
to all parts of the country, particularly rural areas where narcotics and substance addiction are
prevalent.

While congratulating the officers, the Deputy President pledged his support for the DCI in
the fight against narcotics, which he noted had damaged the lives of many young people in the
country.

The second in command made the remarks when he visited the police stand in the ongoing international show.

Gachagua who was the chief guest in the event was taken around various stands representing different units in the DCI and the Kenya Police and Administration Police Services.

The Deputy President has been in the fore-front in the fight against illicit brews especially in the
central region where he hails from.

According to him, the illicit brews has played a big role in destroying families and careers of young people.

Also Read: ODM Responds After DP Gachagua Rubished Bipartisan Talks 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020