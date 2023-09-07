Why DP Gachagua Has Applauded The DCI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praised the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for its efforts in combating transnational organized crime in the country and across the region.

Speaking on Thursday September 7, Gachagua praised the DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit, which has recently increased its efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The squad has been conducting swoops that have resulted in the seizure of drug consignments and

the arrest of key suspects.

“I’m very impressed by the work that you are doing and I will be paying a visit to the Directorate to explore ways in which the government can further support the Anti-Narcotics Unit,” said the Deputy

President.

Gachagua stated that one of the primary concerns for the talks will be how to extend the drug war

to all parts of the country, particularly rural areas where narcotics and substance addiction are

prevalent.

While congratulating the officers, the Deputy President pledged his support for the DCI in

the fight against narcotics, which he noted had damaged the lives of many young people in the

country.

The second in command made the remarks when he visited the police stand in the ongoing international show.

Gachagua who was the chief guest in the event was taken around various stands representing different units in the DCI and the Kenya Police and Administration Police Services.

The Deputy President has been in the fore-front in the fight against illicit brews especially in the

central region where he hails from.

According to him, the illicit brews has played a big role in destroying families and careers of young people.

