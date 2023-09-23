Why Felix Koskei Has Ordered Suspension of 2 CEOs

Connect with us

State House Chief Of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has ordered the suspension of two parastatal heads.

In a statement shared by State House Spokeswoman Hussein Mohamed on Friday, September 22, Koskei directed the Athi Water Works Development Agency Board to suspend its CEO Michael Thuita pending graft investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He said the suspension will allow a probe into allegations of the CEO irregularly awarding tenders for the construction of Ruiru II, Karimenu, and Kitui Matuu water projects undertaken by the agency.

Koekei also directed the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency Board to suspend its CEO Samuel Oruma over similar accusations involving the implementation of the Water Supply and Sanitation System for Bomet, Longisa and Mulot towns projects within the jurisdiction of the agency.

The Head of Public Service noted that the two CEOs are in office, not withstanding the gravity of allegations and the quantum of resources under inquiry.

“The inordinate delay in taking action on the part of the board of directors and the ministry is undermining the government’s war against corruption,” Koskei stated.

Koskei’s directive came after EACC detectives arrested Thuita and compelled him to lead them to two of his houses in Westlands and Rongai, as well as his office, to look for papers important to their investigation.

His arrest occurred at a time when Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome is yet to act on the commission’s recommendation to suspend the Thuita awaiting investigations.

