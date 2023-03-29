Why Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae’s Mother Has Sues Orengo

Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae’s mother Grace Moraa has moved to court to sue Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Moraa through her lawyers on Wednesday sued Orengo for defamatory statements he allegedly made at an Azimio political rally in Gusii Stadium on February 17, 2023.

Moraa stated in her petition that the Siaya governor was given ample time to issue an apology of similar prominence, but he failed to do so.

“Orengo referred to me as an incapable mother of raising a person deserving a position of such high stature.This statement by Orengo has significantly damaged my reputation and made me a target of derision, odium, suspicion, opprobrium and mockery from the general public,” Moraa stated.

She told the court that her reputation among family members and Kisii County residents had suffered as a result of Orengo’s comments.

“Orengo infringed my right to human dignity by making crude, false and defamatory statements that painted me in a negative light,” she stated.

Moraa alleged that Orengo was resentful of her because Ongwae left Azimio to join Kenya Kwanza, which is led by President William Ruto.

“Orengo deliberately invoked ridicule, mockery and suspicion because Moraa’s son, who is a well-known public figure, recently shifted from Azimio la Umoja coalition (the opposition) to UDA (the ruling party) recently,” Moraa’s lawyer Peter Wanyama stated.

Moraa requested the court to ask the Governor to pay her general damages for slander, aggravated and exemplary damages, and that the defendant give and publicize a similar apology. She also requested the court to issue a permanent injunction prohibiting Orengo and his agents from making any further defamatory comments.

