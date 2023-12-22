Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Former Tourism CS Najib Balala Has Been Arrested

By

Published

Balala speaks

File image of Former Tourism CS Najib Balala

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was on Friday, December 22 arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives.

Balala who served under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is being accused of irregularly using Ksh 8.5 billion from the Tourism Fund to set up the Coast branch of Kenya Utalii College in Kilifi County.

“The commission has been taking operation and this is after EACC received the concurrent from the Director of Public Prosecution to apprehend and arraign before the court the suspects in this Utalii case. This is a case where the suspects are alleged to have engaged in procurement fraud for the construction of Utalli College, Coast Branch,” EACC spokesperson Eric Gumbi stated.

Gumbi also revealed that Balala was arrested alongside Leah Adda Gwiyo, the former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, and Joseph Odero of West Consult Engineers.

The three will be flown to Mombasa from Nairobi and later driven to a Malindi court where they will arraigned.

“They will be flown to Malindi to face charges there after the prosecution approved our recommendations,” Ngumbi stated.

The suspects are facing ten counts of corruption and economic crimes, including procurement fraud and misappropriation of Sh8.5 billion of public funds.

According to EACC, the tender for the construction of the Kenya Utalii College’s coast branch, later renamed Ronald Ngala Utalii College, was awarded in May 2013 for Sh8.9 billion, compared to the approved cabinet amount of Sh1.948 billion.

As of December 2022, the institution was 77.74 percent, according to the Tourism Fund website. It is expected to graduate 3,000 students on campus every year when completed.

Also Read: Little Known Details of Najib Balala’s Powerful Family that Spread Across 4 Countries

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020