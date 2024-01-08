Why Governor Kawira Mwangaza Wants Section of Meru MCAs And MPs Investigated

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has faulted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for not getting statements from some Meru Members of Parliament and MCAs.

In a statement via Facebook on Sunday night, Mwangaza said the MPs and MCAs have been claiming they know the killers of slain Meru blogger Sniper.

“Why is the Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI slow in getting statements from some Meru MCAs and MP’s?They are all over the County and in public meetings claiming to know the Killers. And how/ where the incident took place,” Mwangaza stated.

The Meru Governor went on to say the DCI should stop making arrests if they won’t hold elected leaders responsible.

“If the DCI won’t hold the elected leaders responsible, then they should stop making any further arrests,” she added.

Mwangaza earlier dismissed allegations of involvement in the death of Sniper.

Speaking during a church service, Kawira claimed she is being targeted by her political adversaries who she said have failed to remove her from the county seat.

“They have tried impeachment, destroying our reputation, court cases, attempts on our lives and failed, now they have come up with this” said Mwangaza.

She also dismissed reports that his son was arrested by DCI detectives and is in custody over the death of Sniper.

“Those reporting on things they don’t know, some have said my son was arrested. All my children are in church today,” Governor Mwangaza said.

Sniper disappeared on December 2 before his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

An autopsy examination conducted on the body of the deceased at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Tharaka Nithi County revealed that he died of strangulation.

Read Also: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza Breaks Silence On Death Of Blogger Sniper