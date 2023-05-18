Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why I Wanted Raila To Become President – Former IEBC Chairman

By

Published

images

Former Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Isaack Hassan has disclosed that he wanted Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to win the 2013 presidential election. 

Speaking on Wednesday May 17 during an interview with Citizen TV’s JKLive Hassan praised the former Prime Minister for playing a key role that saw him become a commissioner of the Constitutional Review Commission.

“I have a lot of respect for the Prime Minister and in my first job as CKRC’s Commissioner, he was the chairman of the parliamentary select Committee on the Constitution. They interviewed us and I was among those selected from North Eastern Province,” said Hassan.

The former IEBC boss went on to reveal that he wished Raila became the President so that Kenyans can taste his alternative leadership.

“I became chairman of IIEC with his support and then IEBC with his support. If there’s anyone I have respect and gratitude for it is him and I really would have wished him to win the election and become our president because we needed to taste his presidency,” he stated. 

2499 Issack Hassan e1656586926677

Hassan also stated that it was a hard time for him to announce the 2013 presidential results, but he did it because it was the people’s will.

“As the chairman of the electoral commission, I only announced the will of the people, the results of the elections. That for me was a very difficult time but what can you do? That is the game, the name of the game so it was never personal,” he added.

Following the elections Raila and his allies began demonstrations against the commission, calling for their ouster. The commission exited in 2016 and was succeeded by a team led by former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati. 

Also Read: Azimio, Kenya kwanza Picks 6 Lawmakers To Fix IEBC

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019