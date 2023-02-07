Why John Mbadi Wants To Quit The ODM Chairman Role

Nominated MP John Mbadi now says he is ready to leave his role as the ODM Chairman.

Mbadi has been at loggerhead with a section of ODM politicians who accuse him of sabotaging the party.

“Those who think being chairman is so important to them let them offer themselves to lead, I am very ready to leave the position to them, right now I am the chair but I am not dying to be the chair, I have done by bit they took away my position as the minority leader.

“I am still alive, they can still take away the chairmanship, I will still be alive. I want to repeat it for the record, I want to leave this position of ODM chair,” Mbadi declared.

He says that the party leader Raila Odinga is aware of the issue and the only problem is the absence of a vice chairperson to hand over the mantle to.

“I am not a person to run away from the office before we get good succession, I want to be succeeded, and still I will serve the party in whatever capacity. You know some people think being a chair is something I am dying for, far from the truth, I have done my bit,” he added.

Mbadi defended his absence from Azimio rallies saying that he has better avenues to address issues that pertain to the party.

“The same people at one point did not want me to attend the rallies, so since when did they discover that my attendance to rallies is important? I have other forums to address the party issues. I am better of even in parliament articulating issues of the party,” Mbadi asserted.

