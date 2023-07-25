Why Kenya Has Not Responded To Sudan After Being Dared To Deploy KDF 

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has come out to explain why the Kenyan government is yet to respond to Sudanese Military General Yasser Al-Atta, who dared President William Ruto to send the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers in the country.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with TRT Afrika, CS Mutua said Kenya is yet to get the full context of what was said by the Sudanese general in the viral video.

He noted that the government does not rely on social media information to respond to an issue with diplomatic ramifications.

“We cannot verify the authenticity of the video or whether the senior military officer actually made those remarks. We also need a formal translation to understand what he said,” the Foreign Affairs CS stated.

In the video doing rounds on social media, Al-Atta accused Ruto of interfering in their continuing battle saying they will triumph over Kenyan forces should they be deployed.

He also claimed that Kenya is funding the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo alias Hemeti.

“The state that supports you (RSF) and the mercenaries like you with money must also bring its army… leave the East African forces and come with your army to intervene and we are waiting for you,” he stated.

This comes nearly a month after President Ruto revealed that Kenya was being accused of hiding Hemedti in a hospital in Nairobi.

“The main accusation against Kenya is that we have Hemedti in one of our hospitals in Nairobi which is not true. It is a whole false narrative,” said Ruto.

The Head of State went on to say the war in Sudan is unacceptable, noting that it is escalating into genocide.

“In fact, there are already signs and vestiges of genocide. What is going on in Sudan is unacceptable, military power is being used by both sides to destroy the country and to kill civilians. The war is senseless, the war is not legitimate in any way,” he said.

