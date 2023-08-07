Why Kenya Kwanza Will Not Stabilise the Economy Without Azimio – ODM Senator

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi now says the Kenya Kwanza government cannot achieve to stabilize the economy until it addresses political differences with the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Speaking on Monday August 7 during Citizen TV’s Daybreak show, Osotsi noted that the opposition controls half of the country and if the government does not engage the opposition, the economy will be affected.

“Some people take this issue very lightly but Azimio controls half of this country in terms of support and when we have such a huge section of the country against the sitting regime it will always affect the economic performance,” said Osotsi.

He added, “The sooner they deal with this problem the better for them. From the way they are handling the situation I don’t think they have the interest to resolve the political situation in the country.”

The ODM Senator went on to say the current economic crisis risks the plummeting of businesses and employment of Kenyans adding that the current regime should move with speed to resolve the situation.

“The situation is not as rosy as Kenya Kwanza would want us to believe. There is a lot they need to do and that is why one year after they came into office they decided to sign performance contracts clearly indicating that there is a performance problem within the regime,” Osotsi stated.

This comes days after President William Ruto said his administration has managed to stabilize the economy.

“We were in a situation where we were deep in debts and did not have a programme to get us out of the mess…I am now happy to tell you that we have stabilised the economy of the Republic of Kenya,” Ruto said.

