Why Kenya-Somalia Border Re-opening Will Delay- CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the re-opening of the Kenya-Somalia border has been postponed.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 5 in Garissa County, Kindiki stated that the re-opening has been postponed over the recent surge in terror attacks and cross-border crime that has plagued the region in recent months conclusively.

“The government will delay the planned reopening of Kenya-Somalia border points until we conclusively deal with the recent spate of terror attacks and cross-border crime,” said Kindiki.

He emphasized that the move was necessary to protect the interests of both refugees and host communities.

The new announcement differs from Kindiki’s announcement in mid-may which stated that the Kenya-Somalia border was to be re-opened in three phases within a span of 90 days.

The Interior CS had stated the Mandera-Bulhawa border point was to be the first point to be opened followed by the Liboi-Harahar-Dobley border point and then the Kiunga-Ras Kamboni border point in Lamu.

“We have resolved that the border between Kenya and Somalia will be reopened in a phased-out manner within the next 90 days. Within another 60 days from now, we should be able to open another border point,” Kindiki said at a press conference on May 15.

He also stated that the government was exploring the possibility of creating a fourth border point to Somalia in Wajir County.

Armed Al-Shabab militants on June 25 attacked two villages in Lamu County, burnt down two houses, and tortured five people to death.

The terror group again on June 21 killed three people including police officers after ambushing them along Banisa-Rhamu road in Mandera.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Explains How Armed Bandits Managed To Rescue Their Colleague At Iten Hospital