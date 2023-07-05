Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Kenya-Somalia Border Re-opening Will Delay- CS Kindiki

By

Published

328692070 2405158122975190 891905497658424100 n

File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the re-opening of the Kenya-Somalia border has been postponed.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 5 in Garissa County, Kindiki stated that the re-opening has been postponed over the recent surge in terror attacks and cross-border crime that has plagued the region in recent months conclusively.

“The government will delay the planned reopening of Kenya-Somalia border points until we conclusively deal with the recent spate of terror attacks and cross-border crime,” said Kindiki.

He emphasized that the move was necessary to protect the interests of both refugees and host communities.

The new announcement differs from Kindiki’s announcement in mid-may which stated that the Kenya-Somalia border was to be re-opened in three phases within a span of 90 days.

The Interior CS had stated the Mandera-Bulhawa border point was to be the first point to be opened followed by the Liboi-Harahar-Dobley border point and then the Kiunga-Ras Kamboni border point in Lamu.

“We have resolved that the border between Kenya and Somalia will be reopened in a phased-out manner within the next 90 days. Within another 60 days from now, we should be able to open another border point,” Kindiki said at a press conference on May 15.

He also stated that the government was exploring the possibility of creating a fourth border point to Somalia in Wajir County.

Armed Al-Shabab militants on June 25 attacked two villages in Lamu County, burnt down two houses, and tortured five people to death.

The terror group again on June 21 killed three people including police officers after ambushing them along Banisa-Rhamu road in Mandera.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Explains How Armed Bandits Managed To Rescue Their Colleague At Iten Hospital

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019