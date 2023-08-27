Why Martha Karua is Opposing Calls to Change the Constitution

Azimio deputy party leader Martha Karua has openly declared her stand in regard to the 2010 constitution.

In a statement on Sunday, August 27 via her x app wall, Karua said that instead of trying to review the constitution, efforts should be directed toward its full implementation.

“If we truly desire positive social change, then we must faithfully implement the letter and spirit of the constitution beginning with our national values #Katiba@13.” Stated Karua.

Kenya will today be marking 13 years since the promulgation of the 2010 constitution in Uhuru Park which was led by the late third President of Kenya Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki.

Karua at the same time noted that amending the constitution will not change the mindset of leaders and that its

implementors have failed Kenyans.

She further added that the biggest problem in Kenya is not in the constitution but solely lies with the integrity of individuals given the mandate and power to hold offices.

“We have a great constitution which we have deliberately failed to faithfully implement but are

always eager to amend. Institutions are as good as the people manning them, equally a constitution

is as good as its implementers. No amount of amendments will cure moral infirmity,” Karua added.

Efforts to amend the 2010 constitution has been largely witnessed in the past especially during

the highly debated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) whose proponents included former President

Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga who championed for its amendment the

common factor being inclusivity.

The current President William Ruto vehemently opposed it stating that it does not benefit the

common mwananchi but only the elites.

