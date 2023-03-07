Why Matiang’is Lawyers Nearly Exchanged Blows With DCI Detectives

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’is lawyers nearly exchanged blows with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers on Tuesday March 7.

Speaking shortly after Matiang’i was released from DCI headquarters, lawyer Danstan Omari claimed that the detectives wanted to take a mugshot of the former powerful CS.

“They tried to get that famous DCI logo of petty thieves to put on the CS but we objected vehemently and almost exchanged blows. It is not provided for under any law, it has been declared illegal and unconstitutional by Justice Kimaru,” said Omari.

On December 6, 2018, the High Court barred the Inspector General of Police and the DCI’s office from posting mugshots of suspects on social media before they were arraigned.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo accused the DCI of being used to fight political battles.

“It is clear that this was not a criminal investigation. This was a vendetta and witch hunt.It is also clear that the DCI was not acting of their own motion, but were awaiting instructions on what to do with Dr Matiang’i,” Amollo stated.

Matiang’i’s former colleague Eugene Wamalwa also downplayed the DCI’s charges against the ex-Interior CS, terming them unfounded.

“We want to speak to Ruto directly, you cannot lead a country through vendetta, through vengeance, through vindictiveness. You might have had an axe to grind with Matiang’i but that is not how you lead the country. Let the law follow its course,” he stated.

The former powerful CS will be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information on an alleged police raid at his Karen home.

