Why Moses Kuria Used a Boda Bofa To A Cabinet Meeting

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria om Tuesday opted to use a boda boda ride to attend the Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at Kakamega State Lodge.

Kuria, who was accompanied by his aides, told the inquisitive boda boda rider that he needed to be on time for the Cabinet meeting to avoid the wrath of the President, who is always punctual and insists on it.

Kuria went on to tell the boda rider that his driver had been late in picking him up, forcing him to think of other means rather than wait.

“I am very shocked to see you so early without your car. Is your driver late? Did he sleep in Nairobi?” the boda rider asked.

“My driver is late. We are on our way to a cabinet meeting and the president is very tough at the moment. Stop the stories and let us go,” the CS replied.

Kuria later tweeted that he arrived at the meeting on time and even shared a video of police officers welcoming him at State House.

Many Kenyans had mixed views on his decision to take a boda boda, with others praising President Ruto’s strictness when it comes to punctuality.

Kuria was one of the Cabinet Secretaries and senior government officials punished by President Ruto for being late for the signing of service contracts at State House in Nairobi on 1 August.

The CS and his Interior counterpart Kindiki were barred from attending the State House function and asked to prepare a letter excusing their absence.

President William Ruto is on a western tour to launch various projects including the construction of housing projects and the elephant in the room is how to revive the sugar industry.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Goes After Uhuru Over Protests