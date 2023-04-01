Why Murkomen Wants Azimio Political Parties Funds Diverted To His Ministry

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen now says that political parties’ funds for Azimio la Umoja parties should be diverted to his ministry to repair infrastructure damaged during anti-government protests.

Speaking on Saturday April 1 during a thanksgiving service organized by 40 churches in Kakamega on Saturday, Murkomen said protests are slowing the Kenyan economy and are holding back investors.

The money allocated to their political party which they are supposed to get from the Political Parties Fund will be deducted and allocated to the Ministry of Roads for repairs after destruction.

“That is the only way that we are going to make sure that these political parties and political actors are going to carry out their political responsibilities with a lot of humility, which is the right way to go,” he stated.

Murkomen at the same time announced plans by his Ministry to put up car inspection centers across the country to reduce accidents following the Pwani university bus accident that claimed 17 lives

“Car inspection will be different, unlike before. We only have five car inspection centers. We will look for investors to set up car inspections around the country so that we make it mandatory for all cars in Kenya.

“We have completed the regulations with the lawmakers and very soon we will make the advertisement very soon,” he stated.

Murkomen further stated that the Roads and Transport Ministry would put up cameras on major highways.

‘We will put cameras from the highway all the way from Mombasa to Kisumu, and there will be instant enforcement. We shall ensure that the cameras are put on the roads this year,” he added.

