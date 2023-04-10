Connect with us

News

Why Muthama Will Not Receive President Ruto In His Ukambani Tour

File image of President William Ruto and Johnstone Muthama

Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) commissioner Johnstone Muthama has explained that he would not be around to receive President William Ruto in his Ukambani tour on April 16, 2023.

Speaking on Monday April 10  in Makueni County, Muthama noted that he will miss the tour as he will be out of the country on official duties. 

“I asked when the burial will be held and I was told it will be on April 15, 2023. I told Musau that if it’s on the 15th I will not be able to attend.

“I am travelling outside the country on Wednesday, April 12 and I will not even be around to welcome Ruto to Machakos on Sunday, April 16. I don’t have a problem not welcoming the president to Ukamba since I am not a greedy person,” he stated. 

Muthama’s remarks come days after allegations emerged that he and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua were at odds over who would greet the president in Ukambani.

Officials from Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are said to be holding parallel meetings to determine how to host the president. 

CS Mutua’s men argue that he is the region’s senior most government leader and hence the best politician to receive the region’s head of state.

UDA politicians on the other hand, emphasize that they should be the ones to receive President Ruto.

“President Ruto’s party is UDA, in which I’m the national organising secretary. How can I abdicate my role in the party and surrender my position in favour of Maendeleo Chap Chap which never believed in a William Ruto presidency in the first place?” Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka posed.

