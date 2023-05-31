Why Noordin Haji Will Make a Good NIS Director General – Ngunyi

Political commentator Mutahi Ngunyi has opined that the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji will make a good Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Ngunyi in a tweet on Tuesday May 30 described Haji as a clever person owing to his actions as the DPP.

He also noted that Haji returned 17 files forwarded to him by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for further investigations.

“As DPP, Noordin Haji will make a good DG for NIS. He rejected 17 files of gossip from EACC presented to him as intelligence. Now he wants to turn intelligence gossip into actionable evidence – his words. Is this good; or is this good? I like this Guy! I like clever people,” Ngunyi stated.

Haji on Tuesday appeared before the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee for vetting.

During the vetting, Haji declined to reveal his net worth saying it would be a matter of national security if he is approved to assume office.

“Honorable chair, I was going to request considering the sensitivity of the office I will hold, that I give this to your committee because it might be a national security issue at some point,” said Haji.

Speaking about the Shakahola massacre, Haji stated that the NIS provided actionable intelligence on what was going on in the forest, resulting in arrests and prosecutions.

He however stated that the criminal justice system should reconsider how it converts intelligence into evidence.

“It is not correct to say that NIS did not play its role probably the rest of us within the justice criminal system might have to review how to action intelligence and this is one of the visions that I have that as NIS we will be able to assist the criminal justice system to convert intelligence to evidence,” Haji said.

