Why Parliament Will Hold Joint Sitting Next Week

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi have announced a joint sitting on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

In a gazette notice dated November 1, 2023, the two speakers noted that President William Ruto will address the nation during the joint seating.

The event will be held at the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi at 2.30 pm

“The National Assembly Standing Orders Joint Sitting Of Parliament Notice is given to all Members of the National Assembly and the general public that, pursuant to Article 132 (1) (b) and (c) of the Constitution of Kenya and Standing Order 22 of the National Assembly Standing Orders.

“The President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, His Excellency Hon. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., shall address a Joint Sitting of Parliament on Thursday, 9th November 2023, at 2.30 p.m., in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi,” the gazette notice read.

The address is in line with Article 132 (1) of the Constitution, which stipulates that a President shall address the opening of each newly elected Parliament and a special session once a year.

This will be President Ruto’s second State of the Nation address since he took over from outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in September 2022.

The Head of State addressed the joint sitting on 29 September 2022, where he outlined his legislative agenda.

President Ruto also outlined the Kenya Kwanza government’s transformation agenda, which includes overhauling the country’s social security infrastructure to make it more inclusive.

