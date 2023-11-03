Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Parliament Will Hold Joint Sitting Next Week

By

Published

unnamed (1)

President William Ruto with Speakers Moses Wetang’ula and Amason Kingi

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi have announced a joint sitting on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

In a gazette notice dated November 1, 2023, the two speakers noted that President William Ruto will address the nation during the joint seating.

The event will be held at the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi at 2.30 pm

“The National Assembly Standing Orders Joint Sitting Of Parliament Notice is given to all Members of the National Assembly and the general public that, pursuant to Article 132 (1) (b) and (c) of the Constitution of Kenya and Standing Order 22 of the National Assembly Standing Orders.

“The President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, His Excellency Hon. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., shall address a Joint Sitting of Parliament on Thursday, 9th November 2023, at 2.30 p.m., in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi,” the gazette notice read.

8813 ruto 2 data

The address is in line with Article 132 (1) of the Constitution, which stipulates that a President shall address the opening of each newly elected Parliament and a special session once a year.

This will be President Ruto’s second State of the Nation address since he took over from outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in September 2022.

The Head of State addressed the joint sitting on 29 September 2022, where he outlined his legislative agenda.

President Ruto also outlined the Kenya Kwanza government’s transformation agenda, which includes overhauling the country’s social security infrastructure to make it more inclusive.

Also Read: Ruto Appoints, Atwoli’s Son, Safaricom CEO to Govt Roles

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020