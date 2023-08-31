Why President Ruto Fired Contractors in a Road Rally

President William Ruto dismissed two contractors from their work with immediate effect after the project they were working on was incomplete.

While addressing residents of Navakholo in Kakamega County, the head of state said the contractors failed to finish the roads they were told to construct and that they could not meet the deadline.

President Ruto noted that the road under construction was initiated by him and the area Member of Parliament Emmanuel Wangwe sometime back and it is not yet complete.

“Together with Wangwe, we started this road from Shianda but the contractor has failed to meet project expectations and I will deal with the contractor accordingly,” he said.

“Then there is another road stretching from Lurambi through Navakholo to Nambacha. I was in Sang’alo two days ago. That road has also stalled. The contractor has proved to be problematic and I have chased him away.”

President Ruto further said that he will make public a new tendering process within a week so that by next year, the new team that would have been brought in office will complete the road construction.

He also pointed out that his plan is to finish all the stalled projects in the region before commissioning new ones. He urged the residents to take advantage of the low prices of fertiliser and invest in farming to lower the cost of living.

The President is currently on a tour of the Western region as he commissioned and launched a number of projects in a commitment to fulfill the promises he made in his manifesto.

The Mulembe nation has over the years supported the opposition leader Raila Odinga. According to political analysts, the President is keen to tilt the region’s support base to his basket.

Also Read: Herman Manyora: Ruto Should Stop His Numerous County Visits