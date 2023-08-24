Connect with us

Why President Ruto Has Ordered 3,000 Police Officers To Be Deployed In Baringo

unnamed

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto has directed 3000 police officers to be deployed in Baringo county to supervise and protect ongoing government projects.

While speaking in Baringo County on Thursday, President William Ruto said he will further add 2000 more police officers in a move to enhance security in that region that has witnessed the death of area residents and lose of property majorly caused by cattle rustling activities

According to the Head of State, cattle rustling has contributed a lot to under-development of the region and he affirmed his commitment in eradicating the vice.

“We have agreed that all schools closed between West Pokot all the way to Turkana will be rebuilt. I have directed that they be rebuilt as boarding schools so that all children can go to school. There are at least 44 schools,” said the Head of State.

“I have further deployed 3000 police officers here and I will add 2000 more to ensure that thieves do not infiltrate.” Added the President.

President Ruto further added that the National Government will pay for all the bills accrued during the reconstruction of the schools. The funds will also be channeled towards buying food so as to make the children in those schools to be comfortable. 

“Also, I will launch a programme to make sure there is food in those schools where the children will stay. This will be a government programme. All children who have struggled will go to school and no one will chase them away.” Said the President.

President Ruto also issued title deeds to the locals. Baringo county has been experiencing uncertainty for a long time due to cattle rustling activities.

The interior docket led by Professor Kithure Kindiki partnered with KDF with an aim to restore peace and security in the region.

The local leaders also affirmed their commitment in making sure the region is peaceful and the residents can go on with their daily activities without any fear. 

Also Read: President Ruto Reveals Plans to Moderate TikTok Content

