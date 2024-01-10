Why President Ruto Is Bullying The Judiciary- Eric Theuri

Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri now claims President William Ruto is going after the judiciary in a move to have the courts lift stay orders on the controversial Finance Act 2023.

Speaking on Wednesday, Theuri alleged that the president wants the court to grant the executive a stay of execution on the Finance Act 2023 while parliament passes the Act to legalize it as previously ordered by the court, with the long-term goal of ensuring the Housing Levy is collected without the high court halting the process.

“ The president is bullying the Judiciary to give him an order of stay pending the hearing and determination of the case in the court of appeal yet they have already started action to implement what the high court told them is wrong with the law what we told them was wrong when they inacted it,” the LSK President stated.

Theuri went on to say that Ruto’s repeated statements about wanting to remove graft in the judiciary are not sincere and that most institutions in the country are corrupt in the eyes of the population.