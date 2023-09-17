Why President Ruto Should Sack Kuria, Chirchir and Ndii – Boni Khalwale

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale now wants President William Ruto to sack three senior government officials over the rising cost of fuel in the country.

Speaking on Sunday September 17 in Kakamega, Khalwale said Trade CS Moses Kuria, his energy counterpart Davis Chirchir, and Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii are putting him in a tight spot and hence should be sacked.

“President Ruto, I want to tell you today from Kakamega, watu wenye umepatia kazi wamekuingiza kona mbaya sana; mtu ambaye anaitwa minister for trade, mtu ambaye anaitwa waziri wa energy na mtu ambaye anaitwa your economic advisor,” Khalwale said.

He added, “Lazima watuambie sisi wakenya what did they mean by they are buying fuel from government to government when things are worse, you sack people so that the cost of fuel can come down.”

The UDA Senator stated that Kenyans are beginning to regard the government as failing to deliver on its promises, and that it has gotten to the point where the administration is mocked even at modest occasions.

“President Ruto sack these people otherwise serikali yako sasa hata in a small function like this inaanza kukaa kama iko na sura mbaya,” Khalwale added.

This comes after Moses Kuria told off people criticizing the hike in fuel prices saying its a global issue.

“When you keep on complaining that the prices of fuel have gone up, why don’t you just drill your own oil well?” he posed.

Ndii, on the other hand, appeared to imply in his remarks that Kenya Kwanza’s economic recovery strategy is merely conjecture.

