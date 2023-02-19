Why President Ruto Was Awarded At The AU Summit

President William Ruto was on Saturday feted with an international award during the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Ruto was given the African Leaders Malaria Alliance ( ALMA) Joyce Kafanabo Award due to his government’s effort in promoting healthcare among Kenyans.

Ruto accepted the award on behalf of the government following Kenya’s good score in the categories of reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent healthcare.

“I stand before you with deep humility to accept on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) Joyce Kafanabo Award for excellence and innovation.

“The award recognizes the best scorecard in reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent healthcare,” The Head of State stated in his acceptance speech.

Ruto pledged to lead his government in pursuing better healthcare for Kenyans and expressed gratitude to Guinea Bissau’s president, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, who is the current chair of ALMA.

“Sissoco has shown a steadfast commitment to excellence, efficiency and integrity in governance and to discipline and orderly service delivery to development,” the president added.

Zambia was awarded the best malaria scorecard tool for generating and tracking actions via existing accountability mechanisms at the national and sub-national levels.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was recognized for developing the best scorecard tool for neglected tropical diseases.

Tanzania won an award for training MPs on how to use scorecards, translating scorecards into the local language, and developing a mobile app for collecting scorecard data.

Rwanda was recognized for the best institutionalization of malaria and RMNCAH scorecard tools while Ghana was recognized for the most creative application of scorecard tools, becoming the first country to incorporate community-generated scorecard data into its health management information system.

Also Read: Utabaki Peke Yako- Oparanya Warns Raila Against Going Into Handshake With President Ruto