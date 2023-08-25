Connect with us

Why President Ruto’s CS’s Will Continue to Embarrass Him- Reveals Sifuna

File image of Raila Odinga and Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has opined as to why President William Ruto’s cabinet secretaries will continue to embarrass him.

According to the ODM secretary general, some individuals serving in the cabinet are unfit to hold those dockets. The senator spoke during an interview with Spice FM on Friday.

“My views about the caliber of cabinet secretaries are public. I said from the beginning that I didn’t believe that most of them had the capacity to hold those offices. I did tell Kenyans that they will embarrass them and it is happening on a daily basis,” said the senator. 

Sifuna further added that some Cabinet Secretaries will continue embarrassing the President who appointed them simply because they campaigned for him even though they are incompetent, and parliament which approved their nomination. 

“Even the President himself stood in State House and said he knows more about what happens in ministries than the ministers themselves who hold the dockets.” Said the Senator.

“I believe especially those of us who are in public space. If you hear that Sifuna is going to head Kenya’s Atomic Energy Development Authority, you just tell me to do something else. Just tell me the truth as a friend that I won’t be able to handle the docket.”

During the performance contract event in State House last month Ruto publicly stated how some CS’s don’t know what is happening in their respective ministries yet they are supposed to advise him on certain crucial matters in regards to Governing the countr.

“I call many PSs and ask them what is going on here and they have no clue and this is your department, that is the job that you have; you are not a messenger, you are not a security person, you are not photographer, you are not a watchman,” said President Ruto.

“You are the PS or the minister and you don’t have information, how do you run a ministry, a department, or a parastatal if you have no information? That is the highest level of incompetence.” Added the President.

Also Read: President Ruto Reveals Plans to Moderate TikTok Content

In this article:
