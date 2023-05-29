Why President William Ruto is in a fix – Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has stated that President William Ruto is in a fix regarding the Finance Bill 2023.

Ngunyi in a tweet on Monday 29 stated that President Ruto has no better option if he drops the bill or not.

“Dear Ruto: You should use the principle of the man who created modern Turkey, President Kamal Ataturk: ‘…For the people, despite the people’.

“You are damned if you increase taxes. And Damned if you do not. Either way, you lose. Do it for the people despite the people. Iko Swali? Ngunyi stated.

President Ruto has faced a backlash from Kenyans regarding the Finance Bill 2023 which seeks to increase taxes and introduce a mandatory 3 percent Housing Fund deductions.

The bill also proposes the income tax to raise from the current 30 percent to 35 per cent for those earning Sh500,000 and above.

It proposes imposing a tax on human hair, eyelashes, switches, and artificial nails, which would hike the prices of these popular aesthetic goods.

If passed, the law will also raise the VAT on petroleum items from 8% to 16%.

Ruto however says that paying taxes is the only way to promote economic growth, sustainable development, and prosperity for everybody.

He stated that they will improve the provision of public amenities, demonstrating the benefits of living in a community.

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro on Monday made a u-turn on the bill saying it will be amended in line with key concerns raised by Kenyans.

“We’re still collecting views from all relevant stakeholders. It’s not cast in stone that we will not amend some proposals that have been raised by different stakeholders. We will amend them,” he said.

