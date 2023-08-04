Why Raila Has Canceled Planned Migori Visit 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called off his planned visit to Migori County that was initially slated for Saturday this week.

According to Migori ODM party Chairman Philip Makabongo, Odinga took the decision due to the Cholera outbreak recently reported in the county.

Makabongo explained that hosting a large gathering in the county during a time when citizens have been asked to be cautious and maintain high standards of hygiene will only help the spread of Cholera.

The Migori ODM chief however said the opposition party will now organize another visit for Mr Oringa after the Cholera outbreak has been contained.

The former Prime Minister was expected to lead a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of his supporters who died in the county’s recent wave of anti-government protests.

According to reports,three people were shot dead by police during the protests with thirteen others getting bullet wounds.

Nationwide casualties according to Azimio exceeded 50, though the accuracy of this data is yet to be verified by the police.

The opposition coalition last month established a Citizen Emergency Fund to assist the relatives of the deceased and those who were injured.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga each gave Ksh 1 million, while Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka gave Ksh500,000. Azimio MPs contributed Ksh 1.5 million.

The opposition and government are set to hold talks in an effort to solve the country’s political impasse.

