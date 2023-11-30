Why Raila Odinga Wants Referendum On Bipartisan Team Recommendations

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has welcomed the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) recommendations despite terming the final report as incomplete.

Speaking on Wednesday November 29 evening, Raila said there is need for a referendum to legally entrench certain proposals such as the creation of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

“Besides it is a constitutional requirement that such a significant restructure of government must go through referendum to avoid mischievous acts by some people going to court,” Raila stated.

The ODM leader said the coalition got positive results from a number of issues they had set out as demands to the dialogue committee

“This includes electoral justice which encapsulates audit of the 2022 elections, restructuring of the IEBC, increasing the timelines of the Supreme Court to hear and determine a presidential petition from 14 to 21 days and commitment to multiple party democracy,” said Raila.

At the same time Raila noted that Azimio will be engaging Kenyans further in the coming weeks to chart a way forward on the cost of living which Raila described as unbearable for most Kenyans.

“We will seek other ways to press the government to listen to the cries of the people and bring down the cost of living.

“Other ways will not be limited to consultation with the people. At all times we will retain the right to call out the people to take steps that will deem necessary to force the government to lower the cost of living,” He added.

