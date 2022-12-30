Connect with us

Why Samson Cherargei Was Kicked Out of the Senate on Friday 

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was on Friday kicked out of the Senate House over gross misconduct. 

He was ordered to leave the chamber after he failed to apologize as directed by the Speaker. 

“Whether you feel aggrieved, whether you feel the committee did whatever you are saying that has no space on the floor of the House as far as the law is concerned. ” 

“You may use another opportunity to air your grievances and your misgivings but certainly not the floor of the House so to that extent you have to retract and apologize.” said Senate Speaker Amason Kingi. 

Instead, Cherargei defended himself on the House floor, claiming that what he said was a personal view protected by the Constitution.

The Senator went on to say that Kingi’s decision made it plain that members’ remarks would not modify or change the committee’s decision.

“I have heard people commenting about the process, commending about the chair, commenting about everybody Mr Speaker and even others were congratulating the government,” Cherargei said.

“The Constitution gives every Kenyan right to an opinion unless the Senate has decided to change and gag its members from expressing their position.” he added. 

Cherergei was given a second channce by the Speaker to retract his words but he turned abortive hence leaving the Speaker with no other option but to kick him out of the sittings for the rest of the day.

In the Friday special seeting Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza surives an impeachment motion that had been forwaded by Meru MCAs on December 14. 

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who chaired a committee that investigated the charges said that none of the six charges and 62 grounds fronted against her were substantiated.

Also Read: Governor Kawira Mwangaza Survives Impeachment Motion

