Why Senator Cherargei Wants Matiang’i Returned to Kenya 

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei now wants Immigration Department officials who cleared Former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to leave the country to be investigated.

In an update via Twitter on Tuesday February 28, Cherargei stated the former CS should also be returned back to Kenya to face the law.

“There should be immediate investigations to any officers who cleared CS Matiang’i to travel yet he is under investigation by various agencies. Reshuffling/administrative action should be taken & immediate repatriation of CS Matiangi back to kenya to face the law/music,” he tweeted.

Cherargei was responding to a letter by the Immigration Department to the DCI explaining why Matiang’i left the country.

The department stated that Matiang’i had left the country one week before being summoned by the DCI.

“Your letter Ref DCI/IB/SEC/4/3/VOL.VIII/43 dated 27th February 2023 refers. Passport number BK276318 was issued to Dr. Okengo Matiangi on 12th January 2022. He is also a holder of Diplomatic passport number DK0067. The subject departed on 19th February 2023 through JKIA on KLM fight number KL 566. Enclosed herein, is the latest travel history for Dr. Matiangi,” the letter read.

The DCI on Friday last week summoned Dr. Matiang’i following an alleged police raid at his home in Karen.

“I have reasons to believe that you, Dr Fred Matiang’i, the former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Co-ordination, is connected to the offence or has information which can assist me in my investigations,” the summon read.

However, the former CS said he will not be available for the summon since he was out of the country.

