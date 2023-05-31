Why Some Kenya Kwanza Politicians Will Be Arrested – CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the government will arrest some Kenya Kwanza politicians in connection to fanning violence in Kericho and Bomet counties.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 31 in Nairobi, CS Kindiki revealed that the politicians will be apprehended once the investigations into the violence is completed.

“Some of the people who have been fanning the violent attacks on property and police officers in Kericho and Bomet are Kenya Kwanza politicians. They will have to be arrested once we conclude the investigations,” Kindiki stated.

There has been unrest in Kericho and Bomet Counties in the past few weeks after residents torched tea plucking machines and trucks of multinational tea companies.

According to reports, the protestors claimed that the introduction of the machines had rendered them unemployed and that their efforts to seek restitution had been ineffective.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 24, CS Kindiki said Security and Intelligence teams from the two counties had narrowed on key suspects including political leaders and businessmen, who are still at large.

“These political and business leaders will be required to record statements before the respective County Security teams in the coming days. Anyone found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law. No one will be spared,” said Kindiki.

Kindiki at the same time said that Firm action would be taken against the perpetrators of the violence to avert a repeat of conflicts witnessed in the area.

“The Government encourages and offers to facilitate a peaceful resolution of any dispute between tea farm owners, workers, and the respective County governments in an environment of law, order, and tranquillity,” he added.

