The Kenyatta International Convention Centre, formerly known as the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, stands as a beacon of innovation and elegance, encouraging the world to observe the country’s beauty and possibilities. KICC was intended to be more than just a conference center from the start, but also a symbol of unification, progress, and worldwide connectivity.

The Government through the National Treasury listed KICC among the parastatals set to be privatized so as to generate additional revenue for the Government and reduce demand for exchequer support.

The National Treasury, led by Cabinet Secretary Njunguna, continues to defend the government’s decision to privatize the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), despite public outrage.

Treasury stated that KICC was now competing with other private companies that provided services both nationally and internationally. As a result, privatization will make the state-owned facility sufficient and competitive.

“KICC operates in a mature and competitive market sector with other private sector players offering similar services locally and regionally. Privatization of KICC will generate additional revenue for the government and reduce the demand for exchequer support,” read the statement in part.

The 32-story structure, designed by architects Karl Henrik Nstvik and David Mutiso, was commissioned by former President Jomo Kenyatta in 1967. Contractors Solel Boneh & Factah worked on the project.

It was completed in three stages. The podium was built in Phase I, the main tower was built in Phase II, and the plenary was built in Phase III. Kenyatta presided over the opening ceremony in September 1973, once the construction was completed.

KICC is one of the state corporations formed under the Tourism Act of 2011. Its goal and aim is to promote the Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conferences, and Exhibitions industry. The complex was renamed the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in September 2013, to commemorate its 40th anniversary.