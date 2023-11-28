Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why The Government Has Put Up KICC For Sale

By

Published

kicc

kicc 

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre, formerly known as the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, stands as a beacon of innovation and elegance, encouraging the world to observe the country’s beauty and possibilities. KICC was intended to be more than just a conference center from the start, but also a symbol of unification, progress, and worldwide connectivity. 

The Government through the National Treasury listed KICC among the parastatals set to be privatized so as to generate additional revenue for the Government and reduce demand for exchequer support.

The National Treasury, led by Cabinet Secretary Njunguna, continues to defend the government’s decision to privatize the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), despite public outrage.

Treasury stated that KICC was now competing with other private companies that provided services both nationally and internationally. As a result, privatization will make the state-owned facility sufficient and competitive.

“KICC operates in a mature and competitive market sector with other private sector players offering similar services locally and regionally. Privatization of KICC will generate additional revenue for the government and reduce the demand for exchequer support,” read the statement in part.

The 32-story structure, designed by architects Karl Henrik Nstvik and David Mutiso, was commissioned by former President Jomo Kenyatta in 1967. Contractors Solel Boneh & Factah worked on the project.

It was completed in three stages.  The podium was built in Phase I, the main tower was built in Phase II, and the plenary was built in Phase III. Kenyatta presided over the opening ceremony in September 1973, once the construction was completed.

KICC is one of the state corporations formed under the Tourism Act of 2011. Its goal and aim is to promote the Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conferences, and Exhibitions industry. The complex was renamed the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in September 2013, to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020