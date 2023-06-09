Connect with us

News

Why Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni Has Taken A 'Forced Leave'

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during a previous event where he announced latest partial lockdown

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during a previous event.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has taken a leave after he tested positive of Covid 19. 

In a statement on Thursday Museveni delegated his roles to Prime Minister Robinah Nabanjja as he isolates himself until he recovers. 

The long-serving Head of State also noted it was his second time taking leave in 53 years.

“I have, therefore, got the second forced leave in the last 53 years, ever since 1971, when we started fighting Idi Amin. One other time, was when I had a problem with sinuses and I had to lie low for some days at Mweya,” said Museveni

He added,”I have therefore, self-isolated at Nakasero and I have delegated my work for today and tomorrow (Heroes’ Day in Luwero) to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja.”

Museveni at the same time assured Ugandan citizens that he is in stable condition.

Museveni stated on Wednesday that he suffered cold symptoms and that one of three tests revealed a positive result for Covid-19.

The President in a statement issued on Thursday, stated he had felt some mild flu-like symptoms in his right nostril. This prompted him to contact his doctors, who collected three samples, one fast and two PCRs, to test for Covid-19.

“The rapid one was negative and so was one of the PCRs. However, one of the PCRs was positive,” he said.

Ugandans’ reactions to Museveni’s illness have been divided. While some have wished him a speedy recovery, others on social media have not been so kind.

Museveni was elected to a sixth presidential term in 2021. His supporters are pressing him to run again in 2026, despite his son’s potential presidential ambition, which is critical of the ruling party.

